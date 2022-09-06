IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Asia Cup 2022 Super Four, India vs Sri Lanka, Captain, Vice-captain, September 6, 7:30 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka: Team India will be eying a strong a comeback as they will be up against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4 match on Tuesday. The match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue did suffer a five-wicket defeat against Pakistan in Super 4 but Virat Kohli’s form will certainly offer the Indian team management a big boost ahead of the match against Sri Lanka. The star Indian batter scored a half century against Hong Kong in group stage. In the next match, he played a fabulous knock of 44-ball 60 against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, kicked off their Super 4 journey on a promising note after they claimed a thrilling 4-wicket victory against Afghanistan. And the Dasun Sanaka-led side will now be aiming to carry forward their winning streak against India at Super 4.

Ahead of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match.

IND vs SL Live Streaming

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL Match Details

The IND vs SL Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 6, at 7:30 pm IST.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Danushka Gunathilaka

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

