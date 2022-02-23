IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s match between India and Sri Lanka: Team India and Sri Lanka square off against each other in an three-match T20I from Thursday in Lucknow . Sri Lanka are touring India for three T20I matches followed by the Test leg which will consist of two matches.

The bilateral series tour kickstarts on Thursday, February 24, with the first T20I that is set to take place at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The second and third T20Is will take place on February 26 (Saturday) and February 27 (Sunday) respectively at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Both sides last locked horns with each other during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in July last year. The two nations played in a three-match ODI and T20I series, India won the ODI series 2-1 while Sri Lanka won the T20I series 2-1.

IND vs SL 1st T20I Telecast

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Streaming Online

The 1st T20I IND vs SL is will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL Match Details

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, February 24, at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. The game starts at 7 PM IST.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Chamika Karunaratne

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Pathum Nissanka, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Dushmantha Chameera

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj or Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Sri Lanka: Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

