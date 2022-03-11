IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test match between India and Sri Lanka: India and Sri Lanka will play the first pink-ball Test against each other from March 12 to March 16. The last Test of the two-match series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India are leading the two-match series by 1-0 after securing a victory in the first Test by an innings and 222 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was the hero for the home team as he slammed 175 runs along with picking nine wickets across two innings. India posted a massive score of 574 runs after winning the toss.

Apart from Jadeja, Rishabh Pant was a standout performer with a splendid knock of 96 runs. Chasing the total, Sri Lanka ended up with just 174 runs. Asked to bat again in the third innings, the visitors failed to impress and added only 178 runs to the scoreboard.

In the second Test, Sri Lanka need to bring up a superlative batting performance to level the series and avoid a whitewash.

Ahead of the match between India and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SL Telecast

Star Sports Network will be televising India vs Sri Lanka games in India.

IND vs SL Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka contest will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 2:00 pm IST on March 12, Saturday.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rishabh Pant

Vice-Captain- Ravindra Jadeja

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

