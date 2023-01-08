“Every time I think I’ve not seen a better T20I innings, you show us something even better," this is what head coach Rahul Dravid told Suryakumar when the two had a chat for the BCCI.tv after India’s phenomenal win in Rajkot on Saturday night. Following a rollicking hundred by the Mumbai batter, India set Sri Lanka a 229-run target. In reply, the visitors were bowled out for 137, handing a 91-run win to the Men in Blue and also, the 3-match series.

All eyes were on Suryakumar after India opted to bat first. Rahul Tripathi set the tone with a 35-run cameo and then the former gave a finishing touch to the Indian innings, bringing up his 3rd T20I hundred in just the 45th game. Surya’s unbeaten knock of 112 runs was laced with 9 sixes and 7 boundaries. Time and again his unorthodox ramp shots were on display which caused great dismay for the Lankan bowlers.

In the post-match conversation, Dravid ask if the batter could tell pick the best out of his numerous phenomenal outings. Surya said,

“I love batting in all difficult situations. It’s difficult to pick any one innings. I just enjoyed myself in whatever I did last year and doing the same thing again. As I’ve said earlier as well, I try to enjoy whenever I go to bat and express myself as much as possible. In those difficult situations, a. And if it works for me and for the team, I’m happy."

Dravid further asked Surya about his shot selection. The right-hand batter often leaves the opposition stunned with the way he plays his stroke. He feels that a batter needs to have options ready when the bowler is a step ahead.

“You have to be a bit predetermined when it comes to this particular format. At the same time, you need to have other strokes as well if the bowler is a step ahead of you. But I try to play the field. Who all are in and what bowler can bowl at that moment and that’s how it works," Surya said.

After pocketing the T20I series, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India will take on Sri Lanka in a 3-match ODI series, starting Tuesday in Guwahati

