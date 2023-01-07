IND vs SL: Footage Captures Many Shades of Suryakumar Yadav After Scintillating Ton | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav produced yet another T20 batting masterclass with a 51-ball unbeaten 112 and powered India to 228 for five in the third and final game against Sri Lanka here on Saturday. Surya toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third T20I century.

After completing his fifty 26 balls, Surya took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark. He ended the innings in style, hitting a six and a four off Chamika Karunaratne in the last over.

Also Read: IND vs SL:’Isko Bolte Hai Intent Merchant’-Netizens Laud Rahul Tripathi For Quick-Fire Cameo

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a video that was shared by the BCCI, his century was captured in slow motion which also gave a great insight into Surya’s unique celebrations. The video which is now going viral shows the India dugout standing and applauding in tandem with SKY showing a wide grin. He would then hug his batting partner at the other end Axar Patel before acknowledging the crowd.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for Surya as he repeatedly timed the ball to perfection. He hit nine sixes and seven fours in his blazing knock.

Also Read: IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Twitter Bows Down to Suryakumar Yadav For Smashing 45-ball Century

Towards the end, he found an able ally in Axar Patel (21 not) as the duo took India over the 220-run mark.

“Really happy the way it has turned out. A few shots are predetermined, but these are the shots that I have been playing over the last year. So nothing new. The wicket is nice, it has good bounce, and the outfield is doing its job," a chuffed Suryakumar Yadav told the host broadcasters after India’s innings ended.

Shubman Gill (46), who failed to go beyond single digit scores in the previous two matches, was cautious as he opened his account after playing nine dots with a six, followed by a four off Dilshan Madushanka in the third over.

Advertisement

Rahul Tripathi Lauded for Cameo

Rahul Triptahi played a 16-ball 35-run knock after Ishan Kishan (1) was sent back in the first over.

As soon as spin was introduced, Tripathi targeted Mahesh Theekshana (0/48) as he collected three fours from the fifth over. He scooped the first one over square leg, swept the second to point and hit the third over mid-off.

Advertisement

Tripathi assumed the role of the aggressor as he pummelled Chamika Karunaratne (1/52) for twin sixes before perishing off a short ball, caught at short third.

India collected 53 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay and while Gill continued to score at a slow pace, Surya was at his effortless best.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here