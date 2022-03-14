IND vs SL: 'Going to Miss Him'-Axar Patel Reveals his Brotherly Love For Ravichandran Ashwin

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs to complete the series sweep in Bengaluru. A lot of fans expected this to be a cakewalk for Rohit Sharma and his men as they had Sri Lanka on the mat on day 2. But the visitors were not willing to leave the ground without a fight. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (107 off 174 balls) hung in and got good support from Kusal Mendis as they shared a 97 run stand for the second wicket.

In such a crisis period, it was India’s premier spinner Ravi Ashwin who came to the rescue. He alongside his good friend Axar Patel shared six wickets among each other and turned the tide in India’s favour.

Advertisement

“I am not giving it a thought as to what I need to accomplish in a game. It has become more about how I build up into a series. The pink ball was a bit of a challenge this game as we are coming from a red-ball game and the ball behaves differently, so it took a couple of overs every time we got into a spell. It is about being there in the moment, getting into the spell, and getting into a rhythm. I enjoyed the spell today. It is a combination of a lot of things and it is an internal battle to try and understand the rhythm and pace I want to bowl," he said at the post-match presentation.

He also lauded Karunaratne for scoring a fine century on a turning track. He also compared it to the Pink Ball Test that happened against England in Ahmedabad last year. “I thought the Ahmedabad pitch was much quicker and had more bounce than this one. Whenever the batsmen was getting beaten it was by a big margin. I thought Dimuth batted beautifully, whenever he used his feet it was a touch difficult to try and pull the length back."

Meanwhile, Axar Patel, who spent a lot of time with Ashwin at the Delhi Capitals, revealed that he would miss Ashwin in the dressing room. He clarified that the two wouldn’t reveal a thing about each other as they now become opponents in the IPL 2022. While Axar will play for Delhi Capitals, Ashwin will turn up for Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement

“I would like to wish him (Ashwin) the best. We bonded at Delhi Capitals and I am going to miss him but anything can happen at the auctions."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here