IND vs SL: Hardik Pandya Has That Aggressive Mindset, Backs His Players - Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir heaped praises on Hardik Pandya for his captaincy in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik took some bold decisions in the first two T20Is of the series but India lost the second match by 16 runs.

Team India has begun the transition period in the shortest period and several reports suggested that the BCCI has identified Hardik to lead the team in 2024 T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ | ‘We’re Slightly in a Different Stage’: Rahul Dravid Hints at Looking Beyond Kohli, Rohit in T20Is

Advertisement

Pandya has impressed Gambhir with his captaincy despite the defeat in second T20I and said that it was the bowlers’ fault who bowled 7 no-balls in the match.

“He has been good. You should not judge people after every game. Because India has lost the game, doesn’t mean that he has done anything wrong. He can’t control the bowlers by not bowling no-balls. It’s the responsibility of the bowler," Gambhir told Star Sports.

The southpaw emphasised that Gambhir looks relaxed on the pitch and has an aggressive mindset while taking decisions which is a good sign for the team.

“I think so far whatever he has captained the side, he has done really well. He looks really relaxed. He has that aggressive mindset. He backs his players, those small-small signs are very important. He keeps everything pretty relaxed as well," he added.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was part of the same discussion, was also fascinated by Hardik’s attitude towards the team and called him a good man manager.

“I am not just liking it, I am loving it, the attitude he has had with the entire team, players who have played more and lesser than him. It is enjoyable to see how he manages everyone," Pathan said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Just Lack Of…’- Dinesh Karthik Explains Reason Behind Arshdeep Singh’s No-Ball Blunder

He further said that Hardik is involved in the game as he chats with the bowlers and wicketkeeper at regular intervals to boost their morale and share his inputs.

“He brings a lot of energy. We talked about his role in the last match as well but apart from that, you should not be stagnant as a captain. You have to keep moving around. If you see Hardik Pandya, he goes and talks to the bowlers and the wicketkeeper, he keeps on running around. His fitness is amazing, which adds on a lot to his captaincy," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here