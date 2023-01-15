IND vs SL: 'He Has Come From Strength to Strength' - Rohit Sharma Lauds 'Rare Talent' Mohammed Siraj

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma heaped huge praise for Mohammed Siraj who claimed four wickets in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Siraj ran riot with the new ball as he dismantled Sri Lanka’s batting order as the hosts registered a record-breaking 317-run victory. Rohit and Co. tried their best for Siraj to get claim his maiden five-wicket haul on Sunday. The skipper put Siraj on the attack when Lanka were eight down and allowed him to bowl his full quota of overs but he missed out on the occasion.

However, his four wickets played a crucial role in India’s 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka to start the ODI World Cup year on a high note.

Rohit was elated with the performance of the batters and bowlers throughout the series to complete a whitewash.

“It was a great series for us. Lots of positives. We bowled well, got wickets when we needed and the batters throughout the series piling on the runs was good to watch," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

The Indian skipper called Siraj a rare talent and said that the way he has performed across formats in recent times is good for Indian cricket.

“Good to see how he (Siraj) was bowling and he deserved all those slips. He is a rare talent, the way he has come up over the last few years is good to see. He has come from strength to strength and that’s really good for Indian cricket," he added.

The 35-year-old talked about Siraj missing out on the opportunity to claim his maiden ODI fifer and said he is going to achieve the feat soon.

“We tried all sort of things (to get his fifer) but it didn’t happen, unfortunately. But the four wickets are all his and fifers will come. He has a few tricks up his sleeves which he is working on and it’s there to see," he said,

Talking about the next ODI series against New Zealand, Rohit said that the team management will soon take a call on the combinations for that.

“We’ll get to the drawing board quickly (for the next series) and see how the pitch is, then decide how the combinations will be. They (NZ) are coming off a series win in Pakistan, so it won’t be an easy task at all," he concluded.

