IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan Taken to Hospital After Sustaining Head Injury During 2nd T20I - Report

Flamboyant India wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan was reportedly admitted to the hospital on Saturday night after getting hit on the helmet during 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka at HPCA, Dharamsala. According to the report, the southpaw sustained a head injury and was taken to a hospital in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

It was the fourth over of India’s innings where they were chasing a formidable target of 184, pacer Lahiru Kumara was bowling a fiery spell and his 146 kmph bouncer struck on Kishan’s helmet who was attempting to play a pull shot but failed.

The southpaw held his ground strong and continued batting despite the blow, however, he failed to score big and was dismissed on 16 runs off 15 balls.

Apart from Ishan Kishan, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he endured a thumb injury while fielding in the second T20I.

“I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought in the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation," said Dr Shubham as per quoted by ANI.

“A Sri Lankan player has also been admitted in the hospital, after receiving a thumb injury in the second T20I. We are monitoring everything right now," he added.

Meanwhile, riding on explosive knocks from Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44), Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25), India thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, here on Saturday.

With this win, India also extended their winning run in T20I cricket to 11 matches, a streak that began at last year’s T20 World Cup.

