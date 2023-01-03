IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch, Skipper Hardik Pandya Laughs In Shock | WATCH

Ishan Kishan took a stupendous catch to remove Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka during the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. The incident happened on the final ball of the seventh over which was being bowled by Umran Malik. But it was the catch that Kishan the wicket-keeper took that made him all the rage on social media.

Beaten by Umran’s pace, the batter had mistimed his pull and the ball went straight up in the air. Meanwhile, Kishan gave it the chase and finally caught it after making an effective dive. The India skipper Hardik Pandya couldn’t believe what he saw as he started laughing on the spot he was fielding. Meanwhile the bowler rushed to Kishan who kept a calm demeanour despite taking one of the best catches of recent times.

Live Score India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Updates

India Restricted to 162/5

Meanwhile, India had a great start as their young bowlers reduced Sri Lanka to 47/3 in a chase of 163. While debutante Shivam Mavi picked up a couple, Umran Malik also accounted for one. Then Axar Patel also struck with a wicket reducding Sri Lanka to 66/4.

India batters found the Sri Lankan spinners hard to put away before Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel took the hosts to 162 for five in the first T20I here on Tuesday.

Hooda (41 not out off 23) and Axar (31 not out off 20) shared an unbeaten 68-run stand off 38 balls for the sixth wicket after India found themselves at a shaky 94 for five at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium.

Playing his first international innings since the double hundred in Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan (37 off 29) went ballistic in the first over itself that yielded 17 runs.

Searching for some swing, right-arm pacer Kasun Rajitha pitched it up and Kishan was quick to flick it over deep square leg for a massive six. Then a slower ball was hit down the ground for four before Kishan pulled Rajitha for another boundary.

Shubman Gill (7), who made his T20 debut on Tuesday alongside Shivam Mavi, began his innings with a delightful cover driver off Dilshan Madhushanka.

Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka introduced spin in the third over via Maheesh Theekshana and he delivered with the wicket of Gill who missed a straighter one from the mystery spinner to be trapped in front of the stumps. Hoping against hope, Gill wasted a review in the process.

