Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Returns to India Squad For ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Returns to India Squad For ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 15:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Jasprit Bumrah (AFP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah (AFP Photo)

Team India has included Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from January 10. Bumrah, who sustained a back injury during the T20I series against Australia last year, missed the all-important 2022 T20 World Cup.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka," the BCCI said in the statement.

Also Read | IND vs SL, 1st T20I Preview: Under Hardik Pandya, India Prepare For Life Without The ‘Big Three’ in T20Is

Advertisement

The premier pacer has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The BCCI stated that Bumrah would join the  ODI squad soon.

RELATED NEWS

The first match of the ODI series will be played in Guwahati, while Eden Gardens, Kolkata will host the second clash followed by the final game of the series in Trivandrum.

India made some bold choices in the ODI squad as senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to make the cut as the Men in Blue will kickstart their preparations for the ODI World Cup with the series.

Interview Questions For Selectors: Rohit’s Successor, Pant’s Replacement, ODI WC Team Combination

Advertisement

Swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma will also return for the ODI series to lead the team after recovering from a thumb injury which he sustained on the Bangladesh tour. Rohit will have a new deputy during the Sri Lanka series as Hardik Pandya has replaced KL Rahul as the new vice-captain of India’s ODI team.

Apart from Rohit, batting maverick Virat Kohli will also return to the Indian team for ODIs after being rested for he T20I series.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: January 03, 2023, 15:13 IST
last updated: January 03, 2023, 15:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Nysa Devgn Turns Up The Heat In Black Dress With Plunging Neckline As She Parties In Dubai With Friends, See Inside Pics

+10PHOTOS

Aahana Kumra Oozes Oomph In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks