IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Returns to India Squad For ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Team India has included Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from January 10. Bumrah, who sustained a back injury during the T20I series against Australia last year, missed the all-important 2022 T20 World Cup.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka," the BCCI said in the statement.

The premier pacer has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The BCCI stated that Bumrah would join the ODI squad soon.

The first match of the ODI series will be played in Guwahati, while Eden Gardens, Kolkata will host the second clash followed by the final game of the series in Trivandrum.

India made some bold choices in the ODI squad as senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to make the cut as the Men in Blue will kickstart their preparations for the ODI World Cup with the series.

Swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma will also return for the ODI series to lead the team after recovering from a thumb injury which he sustained on the Bangladesh tour. Rohit will have a new deputy during the Sri Lanka series as Hardik Pandya has replaced KL Rahul as the new vice-captain of India’s ODI team.

Apart from Rohit, batting maverick Virat Kohli will also return to the Indian team for ODIs after being rested for he T20I series.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

