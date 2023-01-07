IND vs SL: KL Rahul Sweats it Out in the Nets, Begins Preparations for Sri Lanka ODIs - WATCH

The year 2022 wasn’t a great one for India opener KL Rahul. He enjoyed a decent run in the IPL and also remained among runs but things turned upside down and by the end of the year, he found himself on the radar of angry Indian fans. He suffered a groin injury that kept him away from action for almost 3 months. Post-recovery, he managed to get his place back in the team but couldn’t deliver desired results, especially in crucial face-offs.

Every failure with the bat activated the trolls on social media. Though India won the Bangladesh Tests 2-0 under his leadership, he personally struggled to get runs. But the Karnataka batter seems to have moved on and eyeing a fresh start in the Sri Lanka ODIs.

Rahul has started preparations for the 3-match series which begins Tuesday in Guwahati. On Saturday, he shared a video on his official Instagram profile where he can be seen sweating it out in the nets. He looked in good rhythm as the Indian batter middled every ball with near perfection.

“Right here," Rahul captioned the video.

While a youngster-laden Team India is playing a 3-match T20I series against the Lankans, the likes of Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit, to name a few, have been rested as the team focuses on the upcoming ODI World Cup. The series is levelled 1-1, with the final match set to take place on Saturday in Rajkot.

The first ODI will take place in Guwahati, Assam at January 10. The second ODI will take place on January 12 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The final ODI will take place at Thiruvananthapuram.

Talking about Rahul’s numbers in 2022, he played 10 ODIs last year and scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88. He also got two half-centuries with the best score of 73. In the T20Is, he played 16 games and scored 434 runs at an average of 28.93 and six half-centuries, with a best score of 62. He played just 4 Tests in 2022 but scored just 137 runs at an average of 17.12.

