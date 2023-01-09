IND vs SL: KL Rahul’s Special Message For Suryakumar Yadav After Explosive Ton against Sri Lanka

India batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a spectacular century against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on Saturday, January 7. Surya’s incredible match-winning knock earned praise from all quarters. Senior batter KL Rahul also lavished huge praise on Surya.

Rahul, in his Instagram Stories, lauded the explosive batter. “Baari yedde gobbiya [You played well]," Rahul had written in Tulu.

Suryakumar Yadav played a fine knock of unbeaten 112 off just 51 balls to guide India to a mammoth total of 228 in the final T20I against Sri Lanka. Surya’s innings comprised seven boundaries and nine sixes. This also turned out to be Surya’s third T20I century. And with this, he managed to overcome KL Rahul to become the second-highest Indian centurion in T20Is. The Mumbai-born batter also became the second-fastest Indian to score a century. The 32-year-old also became just the fifth batter to claim three or more centuries in men’s T20I cricket after Rohit Sharma (4), Glenn Maxwell (3), Colin Munro (3) and Sabawoon Davizi (3).

“It is really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for the game. The more pressure you put in, the better you can play. There is a lot of hard work involved. Some quality practice sessions are also involved. The boundaries behind were 59-60m, so I tried to clear them. There are a few shots that are pre-determined but you have to be ready for other strokes as well," Suryakumar Yadav had said at the post-match presentation on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden T20I century against England in July 2022. He notched his second T20I ton against New Zealand in November last year.

In T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 1578 runs at a strike rate of 180.34. This includes three centuries and 13 half centuries.

Coming back to the T20I series against Sri Lanka, the hosts registered a convincing 91-run triumph in the final encounter. The win helped the Hardik Pandya-led side in winning the three-match T20I series 2-1. After the completion of the T20Is, India and Sri Lanka will be involved in a three-match ODI series. The 50-over format will see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul returning to the side.

