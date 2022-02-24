IND vs SL: 'Learnt a Lot from Windies Series'-Ishan Kishan After Match-Winning Knock

Ishan Kishan had a tough time against West Indies especially in the last two games in Kolkata where the ball had started to do its bit. But as he reached Lucknow, the swing evaporated and the batter took full advantage slamming 89 runs. Although he looked iffy first up, he soon found his rhythm against Chamika Karunaratne who he slammed for three back-to-back boundaries. He would later admit that he learned a lot from the last series after getting the man of the match award.

Also Read | IPL 2022 to Get Underway From March 26, Crowds to be Allowed at Venues

Advertisement

“I got to learn a lot from the West Indies series. My intent wasn’t good enough, I wasn’t positive enough. I was just trying to keep it simple here - watch the ball and play my shots. Pull is my favourite shot, I enjoy playing that shot. It’s a positive thing for the batting unit as well because you need to hit gaps preparing for the world cup in Australia. I was talking to Shreyas about the mid-wicket region. He said if you middle the ball you could get a boundary. If you hit the gaps you can get two. And it went my way," Kishan said.

Later skipper Rohit Sharma also lauded the batter for his brilliant batting. It must be noted that he will lead the youngster in IPL. A little camaraderie will only help. “I know Ishan for a long time now. We play for the same franchise (Mumbai Indians) in IPL. I know the mindset and ability Ishan has. It was about getting the rhythm back and it was very very pleasing to watch him bat today," Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

Also Read | Difficult For ‘Outside’ People To Understand My Decision: Virat Kohli On Captaincy Move

Advertisement

“He constructed the innings very well after six overs, which is usually a challenge for him because we know he likes to play his shots. It was not about coming and hitting the ball, it was also about finding the gaps."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here