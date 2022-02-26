IND vs SL: Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of T20I Series, Mayank Agarwal Named Replacement

India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was on Saturday ruled out of the remaining two T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka owing to a wrist injury.

The BCCI has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s squad for the remaining two T20Is.

India lead the three-match series 1-0, with the second game slated to be played here on Saturday.

The 25-year-old had been ruled out of the first T20I on Thursday as well after he sustained the injury during a practice session.

“Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.

Advertisement

He will head to NCA for further management of his injury.

“An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury."

Mayank, who is part of the Test squad, has joined the team in Dharamsala.

He had a bubble to bubble transfer from Mohali to Dharamsala.

Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar are already out of the series with a fractured wrist and hamstring injury respectively

India’s T20 squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here