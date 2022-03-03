IND vs SL: Pick You Strongest India XI for Sri Lanka Test Series

India will be up against Sri Lanka for the two match Test series which is to kick off on March 4 in Mohali. This will also be Virat Kohli’s hundredth Test match, unfortunately, no crowds will be allowed thanks to the Covid-19 protocols that are in place. Earlier the series was to begin in Bengaluru, but Sri Lanka cricket requested the BCCI to slightly tweak the schedule, asking them to kick off the entire tour with a three match T20Is instead of the Tests. Earlier India would have engaged the Lankans in the longest format first with the opener in Bengaluru and caravan would have moved to Mohali.

Rohit Sharma’s first Test as captain will also usher in a new era for India’s middle-order with Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari all set to become long-term replacements of veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. It is now clear that Rahane and Pujara won’t be called for the three Tests this season (two against Sri Lanka and one away game against England) where Vihari and Gill, along with Shreyas Iyer as back-up, will be the options.

There are two vacant spots from the last Test that India played in Cape Town and as Virat Kohli plays his 100th Test at Mohali, the three youngsters will be preparing for a long haul in the spots vacated by the two veterans after having made those their own for a decade. But the bigger question is who will be the one left out if all three are fit going into the first Test starting March 4?

Since Gill is raring to go, head coach Rahul Dravid will perhaps like to use him as a middle-order batter, who can also be an enforcer if the situation demands. There is a distinct possibility that Gill might be used at number three behind Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. “I believe Shubman is India’s best bet at number three. Yes, he has opened but Mayank is there alongside Rohit and Shubman has the game to bat at that number," former national selector and Test opener Devang Gandhi told PTI.

Gandhi, who was the national selector till January 2021, also said that Gill was initially being prepared for a middle-order role before he made his Test debut as an opener in Australia. “Why I feel the team management might be inclined to try him at No.3 is because when we fast-tracked him into India A system, he had a double hundred in the middle-order against West Indies A in West Indies.

IND vs SL: Pick You Strongest India XI for Sri Lanka Test Series

India’s Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.

