IND vs SL: Rahul Dravid Left Agitated As Jasprit Bumrah's No-ball Gives Life to Pathum Nisanka - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah and his no-ball wrote another disappointing story on the second day of the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Indian vice-captain bowled a stunning delivery to castle Lanka batter Pathum Nisanka but was left heartbroken after knowing that he had overstepped.

The incident happened in the 32nd over of the Sri Lanka innings on Friday. After conceding two dot balls, Bumrah bowled a slower one that breached Nisanka’s defence and knocked off the middle stump. The Indian players gathered near the pitch to celebrate the wicket while the support staff in the dressing room applauded for the right-arm quick.

However, the jubilation didn’t last long as on-field umpire Nitin Menon called it a no-ball. Bumrah was in disbelief while head coach Rahul Dravid was frustrated to know that Nisanka had survived. The tv replay showed that the Indian vice-captain had overstepped had to bowl the delivery again.

Nisanka’s survival was a worrying sign for the hosts as the batter has been in good form lately. However, Bumrah compensated for the blunder in his next over by trapping veteran all-rounder Angelo Matthews in front. The latter reviewed the decision but only to find that it was an umpire’s call.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 runs as Sri Lanka bowlers had no answer to the southpaw’s onslaught. Indian captain Rohit decided to declare the Indian innings at 574/8 at Tea to give his bowlers enough overs to trouble tired Sri Lanka batters.

With 175*, Jadeja hit the highest score by any Indian batting at Number 7 or below. The all-rounder showed a lot of maturity throughout the innings as he played a second fiddle to Rishabh Pant when the wicketkeeper batter was taking on the opposition bowlers on Day 1. The duo shared a 104-run stand.

