IND vs SL: Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli Congratulate Sri Lanka Pacer Suranga Lakmal in Farewell Test

The Indian side has an upper hand in the ongoing second test match against the Sri Lankan side in Bangalore. Team India dished out another dominating performance, as they posted a total of 252 in their first innings and 303/9d in the second innings, while Sri Lanka was skittled out for a paltry 109, with Jasprit Bumrah scalping a five-wicket haul. In their second innings, Sri Lanka lost 1 wicket for 28 runs, and they need 419 runs to win the Test match. Apart from Bumrah’s five-wicket haul to Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer’s blistering knock, there was another heart-winning moment.

Sri Lankan pace bowler Suranga Lakmal is playing his final international match for his side. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released a video on their official Twitter handle that features Indian coach Rahul Dravid and cricket legend Virat Kohli congratulating the right-arm pacer. The interaction is winning hearts online. “Head Coach Rahul Dravid and former Team India Captain Virat Kohli congratulate Suranga Lakmal as he is all set to bid adieu to international cricket," the video, from the official Twitter handle of BCCI, was captioned. The 13-second video has so far amassed over 376.6k views on Twitter.

Advertisement

Watch video:

In the clip, first Dravid is seen shaking hands with Lakmal and congratulating him for his contribution to Sri Lankan cricket. The coach was followed by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

Lakmal is the veteran right-arm pacer and has represented Sri Lanka in 70 Test matches. During his stint, he has so far scalped 171 wickets, and in fact, he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for the Sri Lankan side in the longest format of the sport. In his Test career that has lasted for more than a decade, Lakmal has four five-wicket hauls under his belt. In his final Test, which is ongoing, Lakmal could get only a solitary wicket in both innings put together.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here