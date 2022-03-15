IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant Overtakes Idol MS Dhoni in This Unique Test Match Record

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant might be miles behind when it comes to the legacy of his idol MS Dhoni. But, he just went ahead a step than former India captain in this unique stat in Test match cricket. He is now the only Indian keeper to be awarded player of the series in the entire history of Test cricket. Yes, the 24-year-old was adjudged ‘player of the series’ for his brilliant all-round show against Sri Lanka. He accounted for 185 runs with his 96 in Mohali Test and 50 in just 29 balls in Bengaluru grabbing all the limelight. He also managed to inflict 8 dismissals as a wicket-keeper.

With this player of the series award, he became the first Indian wicket-keeper to get that particular award. Not even MS Dhoni was able to get a Player of the Series award in his entire career.

Pant now joins Australia’s Adam Gilchrist in this very exclusive club. Although, Gilly is a bit ahead with 3 such awards (Australia in South Africa Test Series (2001/02), Trans-Tasman Trophy (2004/05) and ICC Super Series Test Match (ICC World XI in Australia) in 2005. Pant played a crucial knock where he scored the fastest fifty for India in Tests which came in 28 balls. Even skipper Rohit Sharma said he will keep backing Pant knowing what he brings onboard.

“His batting is his batting. We know how he bats and as a team we just want to give him that freedom to bat in the way that he wants to bat. But also keeping in mind certain situations of the game, where the game is going, we have also conveyed that to him, but we want to stick with his game plan as a team. It just seems to get better and get better - his game plans," he said in the post-match press conference.

“There will be times when you will smash your head and say ‘why did he play that shot’ but again we need to be ready to accept that with him when he bats. And he is somebody who can change the game in 40 minutes."

