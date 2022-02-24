IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma on Brink of Entering Several Record Books; Set to Join Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in Elusive List

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is on the brink of entering record books in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. After leading India to a dominating 3-0 series win over West Indies in the shortest format, Rohit’s next assignment is to get the better of the neighbouring Asian team. The hosts will look to emulate their winning form under Rohit’s leadership in the upcoming matches.

The 34-year-old will also have his eyes set on several cricketing records as he is close to achieving some historic feats with the bat. Rohit is just 37 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in the T20I format. He is currently third on the list behind Martin Guptill and Virat Kohli.

Most Runs in T20Is

Martin Guptill - 3,299

Virat Kohli - 3,296

Rohit Sharma - 3,263

The batting maestro is also on the cusp of joining former India captains Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the elite list. As captain, Rohit has scored 937 runs in 25 matches and is 63 runs away to become the third Indian skipper to score 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Most Runs as Indian Captain in T20Is

Virat Kohli - 1570 runs in 50 matches

MS Dhoni - 1112 runs in 72 matches

Rohit Sharma* - 937 runs in 25 matches

The Indian skipper is all set to become the capped player in the T20I format if he managed to play all three matches against Sri Lanka in the upcoming series. Rohit (122 matches) is second on the list behind former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik (124 matches)

Most Matches in T20I Cricket

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 124

Rohit Sharma (India) - 122*

Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) - 119

India are yet to be beaten in T20Is in the new full-time captaincy era under Rohit Sharma. The hosts’, after wrapping a 3-0 win over West Indies in Kolkata, will be aiming to continue the winning juggernaut against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The series against Sri Lanka offers chance to players like Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Avesh Khan to present their skillsets ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.

