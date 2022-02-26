IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Set to Become Most Successful T20I Captain at Home; Cusp of Joining Virat Kohli in Elite List

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of entering record books again when he led the Men in Blue in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. After becoming the regular skipper, Rohit has led the Indian team very efficiently as the Asian giants have moved to the top of the ICC T20I team rankings. The Indian team was going through a lean patch when Rohit took over as captain from Kohli as it was eliminated from the 2021 T20 World Cup in the group stage. However, after the disappointing campaign in T20 WC, India bounced back and won back-to-back T20I series win over New Zealand and West Indies.

Rohit is on the brink of becoming the most successful captain in T20I at home. So far, the Hitman has led India to 15 wins in 16 matches at home in T20I format as he is currently tied on the tally with England’s Eoin Morgan and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. The 34-year-old is already ahead of the former India captain Virat Kohli (13 wins) and MS Dhoni (10 wins).

Advertisement

The batting maestro is also on the cusp of joining former India captains Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the elite list. As captain, Rohit has scored 981 runs in 26 matches and is 19 runs away to become the third Indian skipper to score 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

The Indian skipper is all set to become the capped player in the T20I format if he managed to play all three matches against Sri Lanka in the upcoming series. Rohit (122 matches) is second on the list behind former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik (124 matches)

Earlier, during the opening match of the three-match series, Rohit became the top run-scorer in T20I cricket. With a 44-run knock, He went past the likes of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and his colleague Virat Kohli. Rohit has 3307 runs to his name, and he is just ahead of Guptill (3299) and Kohli (3296).

Team India took a lot of positives from their win in the first T20I. Ishan Kishan looked uncomfortable against West Indies but came out all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in the first T20I, scoring 89 runs in 56 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes. Shreyas Iyer held the no. 3 batting position well and displayed his impeccable finishing skills with an unbeaten 57 runs off 28 balls after starting off really slow.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here