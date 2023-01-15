Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Ab de Villiers In ODI Run Scorer List, Now Eyes Adam Gilchrist

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Ab de Villiers In ODI Run Scorer List, Now Eyes Adam Gilchrist

Meanwhile Rohit overtook De Villiers in Thiruvananthapuram, he is now expected to overtake Australia’s Adam Gilchrist who has 9619 runs to his name.

Rohit Sharma has gone past Ab de Villiers in all time ODI run getters list. He will now look to go past Adam Gilchrist.
India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed South Africa’s Ab de Villiers in the list of top ODI run scorers. He achieved the feat during his 42 runs which came off 49 balls against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI. He now has 9596 runs in 238 ODIs while de Villiers had 9577 runs in 228 matches in 50-over format. Although, this is a big achievement for Rohit, he still has some competition ahead from his own compatriot Virat Kohli who has more than 12,000 ODI runs and stands at sixth position in this list which has big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara.

Meanwhile Rohit overtook De Villiers in Thiruvananthapuram, he is now expected to overtake Australia’s Adam Gilchrist who has 9619 runs to his name. Ahead of Gilchrist is Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf who has 9720 runs in ODI cricket.

Earlier Rohit won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI here on Sunday. India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

India are leading the three-match series 2-0.

