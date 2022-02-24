Sometimes it can be harsh on youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad to sit out on the bench, and yet harsh calls has to be taken. One such harsh call was taken by India captain Rohit Sharma on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka as he made wholesale changes in the side. As many as six players came into the side. Meanwhile, one would think that Gaikwad just lost out in front of the big names; however, that wasn’t the case.

“It’s a challenge for the new gutsy - from the last game we played, we have 6 changes. Ruturaj was supposed to play, but he has a wrist injury and will not play today," said the skipper. “Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him."

Meanwhile, wholesale changes were the order of the day to a side that played its last game just a couple of days ago against West Indies in Kolkata with Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer getting in the side and Deepak Hooda on debut.

“We were looking to chase as well, not sure how the pitches in India plays. But we now know we need to bat well, the last time we played here, about 4 years back, the pitch played well. Nothing changes as far as the goals of the team are concerned, need to do the right things as a team, need to keep ticking all the right boxes," said Rohit at the toss.

The home assignment against Sri Lanka is India’s second hurdle in their build-up to this year’s T20 World Cup. India had defeated the West Indies 3-0 in their previous T20I assignment.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

