IND vs SL: Sanju Samson Faces Wrath of Trolls After Flop Show With Bat in 1st T20I

Team India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson suffered the wrath of trolls after his poor batting performance in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Samson, who came out to bat at number 4 in a tricky position, played a rash shot to throw his wicket away which left fans fuming.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against the hosts in the opening match of the tour. India lost Shubman Gill (7) and Suryakumar Yadav (7) early with just 38 runs on the scoreboard. Samson had a golden opportunity in front of him to showcase his talent and stake a claim for a permanent spot in the XI but the wicketkeeper batter had a forgettable night with the bat and was dismissed for just 5.

On the fifth ball of the 7th over, Samson played a rash shot in search of a boundary but failed miserably and got caught by Dilshan Madushank at short third man. It was a poor shot selection as he survived a scare a couple of bowls earlier when Charith Asalanka failed to grab his catch.

Samson enjoyed a massive fan following but this time he suffered the wrath of trolls as the fans were unimpressed with his poor shot selection and feel that he wasted a golden opportunity.

Earlier, Shubman and pacer Shivam Mavi were handed their T20I debut caps for the series opener.

After winning the toss, Shanaka said the reason behind bowling first was that they expect the dew to play a big role in the second innings.

“Going to bowl first. The dew factor will be there later. We were doing well in T20Is except for the World Cup. We are following the routines. Got the same batting line-up as our last game," Shanaka said at the toss.

India skipper Hardik Pandya was okay with the situation and said he wanted to bat first anyway. He said Mavi got his chance because pacer Arshdeep Singh was not available.

“We were going to bat first, to be honest," Hardik said. “I want our team to be challenged. We have two debutants today — Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill. Arshdeep wasn’t available, so Mavi comes in his place," he added.

