IND vs SL: Shreyas Iyer's Old Chat with Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Viral After Recent Success

Shreyas Iyer had to wait for his Test debut despite having a terrific record playing First-Class cricket for Mumbai. Back in 2015-16, Iyer was making his bat do all the talking. And as a result, he was soon picked in India’s Test squad. He even came on as a substitute fielder for Virat Kohli in the 2017 Dharamsala Test against Australia. Well, his fate had other ideas, as he eventually made his debut against New Zealand in late 2021. With a century on debut, he kick-started his career really well. And now with scores of 92 and 67 in a day-night Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, he has proved his backers right.

Meanwhile, his one-year-old chat with Ravi Ashwin has gone viral where he can be heard telling his story of making an appearance in the white jersey for the first time. Ashwin was amazed to realize that Iyer’s debut came in late 2021 when he even appeared in a white jersey for India back in 2017.

“Obviously, my first priority was to play Test cricket when I first started playing cricket. My first-class record has been really amazing so far. I have always played attacking cricket in domestic, but, yeah, I haven’t got the chance," quipped Iyer.

“I have got one run-out. I didn’t make my debut but I still got one run-out. That’s an achievement for me. This was against Australia in Dharamsala. Virat (Kohli) had a shoulder issue and I came in as a replacement (fielder)," he added.

Fortunately, everything turned out to be well for Iyer in the end. After India thrashed Sri Lanka by 238 runs, he revealed how he wanted to attack the bowlers right from ball one as he saw ‘batters struggling on that sort of wicket.’

“That wasn’t my normal approach, but I saw the batters struggling, so I knew I had to be attacking and put the pressure back on the bowlers. I was batting on 55 when the bowlers came in, and then I added around 40 more runs. I could have got out earlier as well, so didn’t worry about the hundred. I just wanted to bat as many balls as possible (in the second innings), knew that I had some support down the order with Shami and Bumrah. I have always dreamt about playing Test cricket for India, good feeling to come and contribute, want to keep this going."

