IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar Ruled Out of T20I Series - Reports

Team India white-ball specialists Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar are reportedly ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. The hosts suffered a double blow ahead of the series as Chahar sustained a hamstring injury in the last T20I against West Indies while bowling, while Suryakumar has reportedly suffered a hairline fracture on his hand.

A BCCI official has also confirmed the news about Chahar to PTI and asserted that the pacer will complete his rehab at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“He is ruled out of the series and will complete his rehab at NCA," said a BCCI official.

After dismissing the West Indies openers cheaply in the run chase, Chahar walked off the field holding his hamstring without completing his second over. He was in his delivery stride when it appeared that he had pulled up a muscle in his right leg after which he stopped in his delivery stride and sat on the ground. The physio did rush to the ground, but the damage was done and Chahar pulled out of the game.

It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL which is expected to begin in the last week of March.

“The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side," the official added.

Apart from Bumrah, India also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel in the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

While, according to a Cricbuzz report, Suryakumar attended the practice session ahead of the series in Lucknow but has now been declared unfit. The report further suggested that the 31-year-old also suffered the injury during the third T20I against Windies during fielding.

Due to bio-bubble protocols, BCCI might not announce any replacements for the duo as India already have enough backup options in their squad to compete against the tourists.

The T20 International series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday. The next two T20Is will be played in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

