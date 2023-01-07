IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav Overtakes KL Rahul In Unique T20 Record After Rajkot Ton

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a scintillating century against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at Rajkot helping India reach a mammoth 228 run total. Coming in to bat at number four, SKY took over from Rahul Tripathi who had just left the field after getting dismissed for 35 off 16 balls. The Mumbaikar went after the bowler right from the word ‘go’ and managed to reach his fifty in just 26 deliveries. His next 50 runs came off just 19 more balls as he went on a rampage. With this century, he also went past KL Rahul to become the second highest centurion from India in T20 cricket. He now has three centuries in the shortest format.

The world’s number one batter in the format looked like a man from another planet as he reached his half-century by sending the ball to the boundary.

With Surya firing, Gill tried to up the ante at the other end as well. He hit Wanindu Hasaranga (1/36) for a six but a as the youngster moved down the wicket to dispatch the ball for another boundary, a leg-break got the better of him to put an end to a 111-run partnership.

Gill’s wicket saw a change in momentum as India lost skipper Hardik Pandya (4) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (4) in quick succession.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for Surya as he repeatedly timed the ball to perfection. He hit nine sixes and seven fours in his blazing knock.

Meanwhile, Surya now has three centuries in this format, just two short of leader Rohit Sharma who has five centuries to his name. While KL Rahul has two, Virat Kohli has a lone century in this format which came against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. Furthermore, this was also the second fastest century(45 balls) by any Indian in T20 with the fastest being Rohit Sharma who scored a ton against same opposition in 2017 in 35 balls.

In-fact, SKY bettered the record set by KL Rahul when he scored a century against West Indies off 46 balls in 2016.

Here are the list of Indians with most centuries in T20Is (top 4):

• Rohit Sharma - 4

• Suryakumar Yadav - 3

• KL Rahul - 2

• Virat Kohli - 1

