IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav's Out Of The World Lap Shot Stuns Internet | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life. After yet another T20I ton, one can safely say that SKY is the limit for SKY. The 32-Year old has so far accounted for three T20I centuries with his last one coming against Sri Lanka on Friday in the third T20I. This was a stupendous knock where he raced to a half-century in just 26 balls but went one step ahead and scored his next 50 runs in just 19 deliveries. Not only was this quick, but it was also destructive as well, such ferocious was the assault from Mr 360 that Dasun Shanaka looked out of sorts. Moreover, the Sri Lankan dugout also looked clueless.

Also Read: Footage Captures Many Shades of Suryakumar Yadav After Scintillating Ton | WATCH

Advertisement

Meanwhile, if there was one shot that could define the whole innings, then it would have to be the lap shot that he effectively deployed in the 13th over. As can be seen in the clip, he went for it and then slept on the pitch as soon as making contact with the ball. WATCH

SKY Makes Merry

Earlier he displayed his unmatched superiority yet again in the shortest format with a scintillating hundred as India outplayed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20I to secure a memorable series win.

Surya struck a sensational 112 not out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired India to an imposing 228 for five, making the job easier for his bowlers.

Advertisement

He toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third century in the format.

The Indian bowlers then dominated as they skittled Sri Lanka for 137 in 16.4 overs to claim the series 2-1.

Also Read: IND vs SL: Riding on Suryakumar Yadav Ton, India Seal Series in Rajkot

While the first two matches were neck and neck, India dominated the proceeding with both ball and bat in the decider, which is bound to boost the youngsters’ morale.

Advertisement

‘Important To Put Pressure On Yourself’

After the match, Surya said there is a lot of hard work that has gone into his innings when Harsha Bhogle asked him about his superlative performance.

Advertisement

“It’s really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it’s about doing quality practice sessions," he said in the post-match presentation.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here