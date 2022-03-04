IND vs SL: Twitter User's Sensational Predictions Turns True About Virat Kohli's Score, Dismissal and Reaction in 100th Test

Virat Kohli once again failed to convert a good start into a three-digit score as he was dismissed on 45 in the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka on Friday. Playing his 100th Test, Kohli last scored an international century way back in 2019, since then he has been scoring 70s and 80s but his conversion rate has dipped miserably.

Interestingly, a night before the match, a Twitter user predicted Kohli’s score, his dismissal and the reaction and got them right.

The cricket fan predicted and wrote, “Kohli Won’t score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he’ll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment."

Most of the things the fan predicted were spot on as Kohli was castled by Lasith Embuldeniya on 45 and the former was in disbelief after the dismissal.

The other fans on Twitter went berserk after the predictions turned true as the post garnered over 15,000 likes and 5000 retweets.

He was deceived by Embuldeniya’s sharp turn and got castled on 45 off 76 balls.

It was not the first time, when Embuldeniya troubled Kohli in the match. He got off the mark with a leading-edge while attempting a flick off Embuldeniya, but fortunately, the ball landed in the safe zone.

Playing his 100th Test match, Kohli completed 8000 runs in Test cricket and becomes the 6th Indian batter to achieve the feat.

Kohli was felicitated by the BCCI on Friday commemorating his landmark 100th Test match — the first game against Sri Lanka. Head coach Rahul Dravid presented the special cap to Kohli in the presence of his India teammates, wife Anushka Sharma and BCCI officials.

