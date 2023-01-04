IND vs SL: Umran Malik Clocks 155 KMPH; Netizens Go Crazy, Say 'Pace Is Pace, Yaar'

India speedster Umran Malik was again clocking 150 plus as he bowled his heart out in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Malik would went onto pick two wickets and accounted for 27 runs in his four over spell as India beat the visitors by 2 runs to take 1-0 lead in 3-match series. He eventually picked up dangerman and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka who went onto score 45 off 27 balls. In-fact, he bowled 155 kmph delivery to remove Shanaka which set the Twitter on fire.

Malik, who made his India debut recently, is known to bowl down 150 plus deliveries at will. Earlier, he spoke to News 24 sports and gave this reply when asked about Sunil Gavaskar’s comments where he compared him to Sachin Tendulkar. In-fact, Gavaskar had said that he was once most excited to watch Sachin Tendulkar and now Malik is the one who he wants to see.

“Thank you, sir. If he gets excited seeing me, I am thankful. I obviously like it if someone says something good about me. For me, it’s a huge deal," Umran told News24 Sports in an interview.

Shivam Mavi made a dream debut with a relentless display of fast-bowling as his four-wicket haul made the difference in India’s narrow two-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka in the first T20I here on Tuesday.

India batters found the Sri Lankan spinners hard to put away before Deepak Hooda (41 not out off 23) and Axar Patel (31 not out off 20) took the hosts to 162 for five.

The Sri Lankans surely had the firepower to chase down 163 but Mavi’s strikes at front and back end of the innings tilted the game in favour of the home team. The game went down to the wire with spinner Axar Patel managing to defend 13 runs in the final over. Mavi ended with envious figures of four for 22 in four overs.

The fighting knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (45 off 27) and Chamika Karunaratne (23 not out off 16) went in vain as Sri Lanka ended 160 all out in 20 overs.

This is the lowest total India defend at this stadium.

Skipper Hardik Pandya decided to bowl the first over and the pressure created by him helped debutant Mavi at the other end. Hardik bowled full tilt and hardly gave anything away, conceding only 12 runs in his three-over spell.

Mavi’s moment to cherish came in his first over as he showed remarkable composure to strike back after being hit for two fours by Kusal Mendis. Having already got a life in Hardik’s first over, Pathum Nissanka had no clue about Mavi’s beauty of a delivery that jagged back in to shatter the stumps.

In his second over too, Mavi got hit for a couple of fours before he had Dhanajaya de Silva caught at mid-on.

(With agencies)

