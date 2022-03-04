IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Becomes 6th Indian to Score 8000 Test Runs, Achieves Feat in His 100th Match

Former India captain Virat Kohli achieved another milestone during Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka. Playing his 100th Test match, Kohli completed 8000 runs in Test cricket and becomes the 6th Indian batter to achieve the feat. On the 39th over of the innings, Kohli guided the ball towards point to take a single and enter the 8k club. The batting maestro took 169 innings to breach the mark.

Meanwhile, he is the fifth-fastest Indian to score 8000 runs as batting great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list as he achieved the feat in 154 innings, followed by current India head coach Rahul Dravid -157 innings.

Innings to 8000 Test runs for India

154 - Sachin Tendulkar 157 - Rahul Dravid 160 - Virender Sehwag 166 - Sunil Gavaskar 169 - Virat Kohli 201 - VVS Laxman

Kohli, widely regarded as one of the finest batters of the modern era, has become the 12th Indian cricketer to play in 100 Tests.

He also becomes the second player to reach the historic mark in the 100th Test. He joined legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting on the list. Ponting entered the 8k club in 2006 against South Africa in Sydney.

Earlier, Kohli was felicitated by the BCCI on Friday commemorating his landmark 100th Test match — the first game against Sri Lanka here.

“In present day cricket, with the amount of cricket we play with three formats and the IPL, the only takeaway, if the next generation can take from my Test career, is that I was able to strive through and play the purest format of the game and get to 100 Test matches," Kohli said after being felicitated by head coach Rahul Dravid before the match this morning.

The 33-year-old came out to bat in the 19th over when India lost opener Mayank Agarwal. He got off the mark with a leading edge while attempting a flick off Lasith Embuldeniya, but didn’t take much time to settle as played his shots freely. However, the former India captain once again failed to convert a decent score into a big score as he was deceived by Embuldeniya’s sharp turn and got castled on 45.

