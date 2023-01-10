Virat Kohli registered his name his some new record books with a magnificent century against Sri Lanka in the first ODI. The 34-year-old paced his innings well and scored 113 runs off 87 balls to help India post 373/7 in 50 overs at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. It was a perfect start to the year for Kohli as he ended his ODI century drought at home. Before Tuesday, the 34-year-old last scored an ODI century at home in March 2019 against Australia.

With his 113-run knock, Kohli emulated the tally of batting great Sachin Tendulkar for scoring the most centuries at home in One Day Internationals. Tendulkar slammed 20 centuries in 164 matches at home during his illustrious ODI career. Kohli achieved the massive feat in just 99 innings.

Most ODI Centuries at Home

20 - Virat Kohli in India (99 innings) *

20 - Sachin Tendulkar in India (160)

14 - Hashim Amla in South Africa (69)

Kohli enjoys batting against Sri Lanka and the century on Tuesday was his 9th against the neighbouring nation in ODIs which helped him pip Tendulkar in an elusive list. Before the match, the two batting legends were tied in the list of most centuries against Sri Lanka with 8 centuries but now Kohli has just bettered his number. Tendulkar scored 3113 runs in 84 matches against Sri Lanka while Kohli is still behind him in the list with 2333 runs.

The 34-year-old also overtook Tendulkar to become the fastest batter to hit 45 ODI centuries. Kohli achieved the feat in just 257 innings and is now just four short of equalling Tendulkar’s tally of most centuries in ODIs.

Meanwhile, on a flat pitch with a lighting-fast outfield, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 83 and 70 respectively while sharing a 143-run opening stand to set the tone for a big total, before Kohli carried forward the mantle as he slammed 12 fours and a six to score his 73rd international century.

In the mid-innings break, Kohli said that the break from the T20I series helped him as he was fresh after the Bangladesh tour.

“I have had a bit of break, and a couple of practice sessions coming into this game, so I was fresh after that Bangladesh tour. I was excited for the home season to start," Kohli told broadcasters.

