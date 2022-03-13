IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Imitates Jasprit Bumrah During Innings Break; Ravindra Jadeja in Splits

Virat Kohli might come across as an intense cricketer, but he can be equally jovial during an international match! As can be seen from this footage that is going viral on social media where he can be seen imitating his fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Even the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel joined in on the fun. Take a look.

Usually, Kohli and Bumrah share an amicable bond among themselves as the former captain played a crucial role in grooming him. Bumrah and Shami became Team’s main weapons as India punched above their weight in countries like South Africa and England. They are leading 2-1 in the four-match series as of writing this report with the final match to be played in July this year. Under Kohli, India also went onto win a series in Australia. Meanwhile, Kohli’s run drought continued as he got out for just 23 which meant that his century drought got extended to 72 innings. He last scored an international ton in November 2019 in Kolkata in India’s first pink-ball Test.

India bowled out Sri Lanka for a below-par 109 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

In reply to India’s 252, Sri Lanka were reduced to 86 for six in 30 overs on Saturday. Resuming the innings, the visitors lasted for just 5.5 overs, losing Lasith Embuldeniya (1), Suranga Lakmal (5), Niroshan Dickwella (21), and Vishwa Fernando (8) with the addition of just 23 runs in the first session. Sri Lanka now trail India by 143 runs.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer’s pyrotechnics with the bat drove India to a position of strength after Sri Lanka made early inroads on a spinner-friendly track as the second Test heavily tilted in favour of the hosts, here on Saturday.

The bright afternoon sun in the beginning of the day/night contest did not allow the pink ball to swing enough and trouble the batters but the early and sharp turn on offer made life tough for the Indians, who were tottering at 126 for five at one stage.

Rishabh Pant began the counter-attack with his fiery 36-run knock and Iyer carried forward the recovery work with his scintillating 92-run knock that helped India post a decent 252 in their first innings.

Iyer’s entertaining knock, that came off 98-balls and had 10 fours and four sixes, negated all the good work done by the visiting bowlers in the first session when they had taken four wickets, including that of skipper Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (23).

