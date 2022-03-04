IND vs SL: Virat Kohli in Disbelief After Lasith Embuldeniya Castles Him on 45 in His 100th Test - WATCH

Virat Kohli’s century drought in international cricket continues as he failed to convert another decent start into a big score to breach the three-digit mark. The former India captain, who is playing his 100th Test, was dismissed on 45 by Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

He was deceived by Embuldeniya’s sharp turn and got castled on 45 off 76 balls. Kohli was in disbelief after the dismissal and shake his head before walking back towards the pavilion.

It was not the first time, when Embuldeniya troubled Kohli in the match. He got off the mark with a leading-edge while attempting a flick off Embuldeniya, but fortunately, the ball landed in the safe zone.

Meanwhile, Kohli achieved another milestone during the Day 1 of the 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka. Playing his 100th Test match, Kohli completed 8000 runs in Test cricket and becomes the 6th Indian batter to achieve the feat. On the 39th over of the innings, Kohli guided the ball towards point to take a single and enter the 8k club. The batting maestro took 169 innings to breach the mark.

He is the fifth-fastest Indian to score 8000 runs as batting great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list as he achieved the feat in 154 innings, followed by current India head coach Rahul Dravid -157 innings.

The 33-year-old also becomes the second player to reach the historic mark in the 100th Test. He joined legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting on the list. Ponting entered the 8k club in 2006 against South Africa in Sydney.

Kohli was felicitated by the BCCI on Friday commemorating his landmark 100th Test match — the first game against Sri Lanka. Head coach Rahul Dravid presented the special cap to Kohli in the presence of his India teammates, wife Anushka Sharma and BCCI officials.

