IND vs SL: 'Want to Put This Team In Difficult Position, That's How We'll Grow'-Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya tried his best but couldn’t stop a middle-order collapse as India took on Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The skipper walked in with the score reading 46/3 and played his part driving the fast bowler for back-to-back boundaries through the covers.

After he was dismissed for 29 off 27, Deepak Hooda’s 41 helped Team India reach a respectable total of 162. This was when the score read 94/5 after Pandya’s departure.

Even in the chase, India struggled as Sri Lanka brought the match down to 13 off 6 balls, but Pandya kept his calm and handed the ball to spinner Axar Patel who went onto bowl a superb over. In the end, it was mission accomplished for Pandya who wanted his team to be pushed.

Advertisement

“I want to put this team in difficult situations because it will help us in big games (on Axar bowling the last over). Bilaterals we are very good at and this is how we are going to challenge ourselves. To be honest, all the young guns got us out of the situation today. The conversation was very simple," he told the broadcasters.

“I have seen him (Mavi) bowl well in the IPL and I know what are his strengths, just back yourself and don’t worry about getting hit."

“If the same situation is there then yes, I have worked on my swing bowling and I have worked on that (inswinger), I am bowling in nets and I like bowling with the new ball."

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said the visitors ought to have won the game.

“It was (our game to lose). Really disappointing with the way we finished. In Wankhede you need the batsmen to help you cross the line.

Advertisement

“I use the matchups really well and that’s the reason we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game and they (batters) are really good bunch of youngsters, they will come good," Shanaka said.

Mavi said he has been waiting for the last six years to get into the senior Indian team.

“Was waiting for six years after playing U19. Had to work hard in those six years - got injured as well. For a while it looked like my dream will remain a dream. But I kept at it.

Advertisement

“Having played the IPL, the nervousness is a little less. My idea in the powerplay is to attack and get them out. Favourite dismissal was the first one, getting him bowled," Mavi said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here