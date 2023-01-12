IND vs SL: Watch Virat Kohli's Shocking Reaction as Kusal Mendis Smokes Umran Malik For Massive Six

Team India squared off against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, looking to seal the series on Thursday.

Having won the previous contest by a massive 67-run margin, the Men in Blue were looking to win the series, with Sri Lanka hoping to salvage some pride.

Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat first, and indeed his side began well as Kusal Mendis’ partnership with debutant Nuwanidu Fernando proved to be a headache for Rohit’s side early on.

Mendis was in attacking mode and one of his sixes against Umran Malik left Virat Kohli in utter disbelief.

While Mohammed Siraj helped the hosts draw first blood and break Sri Lanka’s opening partnership, India were put on the back foot by the pair of Mendis and Nuwanidu Fernando.

In the 16th over of the inning, Mendis read Umran’s mind and dispatched a short-pitched delivery into the stands toward the deep fine-leg region.

The incredible effort from the Sri Lankan batsman was such that even Kohli couldn’t hold back his emotions. The former Indian skipper covered his mouth with his fingers, looking on utterly shocked as the ball cleared the fence.

Watch:

It was not long before Mendis’ inning was cut short by Kuldeep Yadav, who got a wicket in his first over, after playing ahead of an injured Yuvzendra Chahal.

The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper was dismissed after 34 runs from as many deliveries, while the debutant Fernando scored a fifty before a mixup in the middle saw him depart after a run-out.

Team India got back into the contest after Kuldeep got rid of Mendis, and they had reduced the visitors to 164/7 after 32 overs as Kuldeep picked up 3 wickets at the time of writing.

The Lankan Lions had made two changes to their playing XI for the second ODI, with Pathum Nissanka and Dilshan Mandhushanka both forced out through injury.

