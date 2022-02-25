IND vs SL: Yuzvendra Chahal Overtakes Jasprit Bumrah to Become India's Leading Wicket-taker in T20Is

Ace India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal achieved a remarkable feat during the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow. Chahal pipped pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to become India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game. Chahal claimed the crucial wicket of Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka to achieve the massive feat. While Bumrah remained wicketless in the three overs he bowled in the series opener.

Most Wickets for India in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal - 67 wickets in 53 matches Jasprit Bumrah - 66 wickets in 56 matches Ravichandran Ashwin - 61 wickets in 51 matches Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 57 wickets in 58 matches Ravindra Jadeja - 47 wickets in 56 matches



Chahal had a tough time last year professionally as he was snubbed from India’s squad for the T20 World Cup. While the underwhelming performances from the hosts forced selectors to recall Chahal in the team and the ace spinner proved his metal in the T20I series against New Zealand and West Indies.

Meanwhile, Bumrah played his first T20I match after the T20 World Cup and bowled a disciplined spell where he gave 19 runs in 3 overs.

Chahal’s new IPL franchise Rajasthan Royal also congratulated the spinner for becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is. The 31-year-old was signed by Rajasthan in 2022 IPL auction for INR 6.5 crore.

On Thursday, Scintillating knocks from Ishan Kishan (89 off 56 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (57 not out off 28 balls) propelled India to a challenging 199/2 against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Kishan, who didn’t have a great time against the West Indies, toyed with the Sri Lanka bowlers and mixed fluency with dismissive shots to reach his highest T20I score. Iyer, on the other hand, stepped up in the last three overs to provide a great finish to India’s innings after being pushed into batting first.

