IND vs STI Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022, May 19, 12:30 PM IST

IND vs STI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Indiska CC and Stockholm Titans: In two back-to-back ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 matches on Thursday, Indiska CC will cross swords with Stockholm Titans. The two consecutive fixtures will be hosted at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST and 2:30 PM IST.

Indiska CC need to redeem themselves at the earliest in the league. They have started off on a disappointing note by losing their first four games on the trot. They are heading into the Thursday game after losing their last two games against Alby Zalmi by 34 runs and seven wickets. For the team to do well, the batters need to step up. Indiska are yet to put up a 100-run score on the scoreboard.

Stockholm Titans are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Titans were up against Botkyrka in their first two matches. STI suffered losses by 50 runs and seven wickets due to below-average batting performances.

Ahead of the match between Indiska CC and Stockholm Titans, here is everything you need to know:

IND vs STI Telecast

Indiska CC vs Stockholm Titans game will not be telecast in India.

IND vs STI Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND vs STI Match Details

IND vs STI match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 19, Thursday.

IND vs STI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sachin Sharma

Vice-captain: Ramraj Nadar

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs STI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Bhargav Kumar

Batters: Jitendra Yadav, Sachin Hiremath, Dipanjan Dey

All-rounders: Sachin Sharma, Ramraj Nadar, Gurvinder Singh, S Arumugam

Bowlers: Shiva Lingam, Nirmal Iyer, GopalaKrishnan Parthasarathi

IND vs STI Probable XIs

Indiska CC: Dipanjan Dey, Sachin Sharma, Amey Shah, Mithun Redkar, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Bhargav Kumar (wk), Imran Khan, Nirmal Iyer, Arijit Ghosh, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Hiremath

Stockholm Titans: Digraj Dodia, Jitendra Yadav, Adeel Asghar, Arunkumaran Murugesan, Shiva Lingam, Ganesh Jasud, Yenugula Srinivasa, S Arumugam, Madhava Tigulla, Ramraj Nadar, GopalaKrishnan Parthasarathi

