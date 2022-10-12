IND vs WAU-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up match between India and Western Australia XI: The second-warm up match between India and Western Australia XI will be played at the W.A.C.A Ground in Perth on Thursday. Rohit Sharma & Men looked decent in the first game as they scored a victory by 13 runs. The credit goes to the middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav for continuing his golden form with the bat.

The Mumbai Stalwart added 52 runs to the scoreboard after facing only 35 balls with the help of three fours and sixes each. As India had a task to defend 158 runs, Arshdeep Singh took a three-wicket haul while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets each.

For Western Australia, Sam Fanning delivered a headline performance. The middle-order batter played a terrific knock of 59 runs. With the ball, Jason Behrendorff and Matthew Kelly were the star performers as took two wickets each.

The host are expected to field the same playing XI on Thursday while India can make one change. Virat Kohli missed the first warm-up game and he can be back in the squad in place of Deepak Hooda.

Ahead of the match between India and Western Australia XI, here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WAU-XI Telecast

India vs Western Australia XI game will not be telecast in India.

IND vs WAU-XI Live Streaming

IND vs WAU-XI game will be streamed live on the Western Australia YouTube channel.

IND vs WAU-XI Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the W.A.C.A Ground in Perth at 11:00 AM IST on October 13, Thursday.

IND vs WAU-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sam Fanning

Vice-Captain - Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WAU-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Sam Fanning, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: D Arcy Short, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs WAU-XI Probable XIs:

India: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Western Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft(w), D Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner(c), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly

