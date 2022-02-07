IND vs WI, 1st ODI, Talking Points: Finisher Hooda Gets Job Done; DRS Brings Virat-Rohit Chemistry to Fore

India beat West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI in Ahmedabad which made sure that the men in blue take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. There were a number of things that happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With India’s premier pacers: Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna made the most of the opportunities. Also shining brightly was the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. We take a look at the five talking points of the match.

>Spinners Hunt in Pack: The duo of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal kept up with the relentless pressure as West Indies were bundled out for 176 after batting first. It was Sundar who got the ball as early as the seventh over and started to extract turn right from ball one. Eventually, he managed to dismiss Brendon King and Darren Bravo and then when Jason Holder and Fabian Allen were leading Windies’ counter-attack, he returned to break the stand which made sure the visitors don’t run away with the game. Meanwhile, Chahal made an instant impact, picking the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard. He castled the latter with a wrong un which must be among the top five moments of the game. Both the spinners shared seven wickets among themselves!

>Deepak Hooda Raises Expectations: Since the day, MS Dhoni retired, India have lacked a finisher. Yes, even skipper Rohit Sharma concurs with this view. However, since that day the competition to emulate the captain cool has increased manifolds. And it can’t get stiffer than this with the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Deepak Hooda vying to seal the number six spot in the three-match series. Hooda, got his opportunity and impressed with his 32-ball-26 which had some, if not all the tactics deployed by the captain cool. Just like MS, he was willing to take the game deep as he walked in with India struggling at 112/4. Not for once, did he try to play an aerial shot and made sure he shares a 62-run stand to seal the deal.

>Kohli Takes his Fans By Surprise: Virat Kohli walked in after the fall of skipper Rohit Sharma and played like his fans have never seen him during his peak years. Two back-to-back boundaries was followed by an impulsive pull which was caught in the deep. This was very unlike him. The best in business, Kohli brings his best out in chases. Here was a small target of 177, and Kohli found the fielder in an innings where he didn’t even last five minutes. Later experts felt that Windies bowlers tried to bounce him out, a ploy which was used in South Africa also. The reason being he never ducks and would often take his chances against the short ball. The ploy worked this time.

>Jason Holder, the most underrated all-rounder? Jason Holder might list himself for INR 1.5 Cr in IPL auctions, but in the lead upto his peak years, he remained under a shadow of being an average captain. He was made the skipper of West Indies back in 2015 and never quite garnered the fame as the team stuttered under his leadership. But slowly and steadily, he got better at his game. While the likes of Pollard, Gayle and Pooran made all the moolah and news, Holder kept at his business. It was his refined skills that again came to Windies’ rescue as they were reduced to 79/7. His 57 off 71 almost threatened to take the game away. Even during the chase he shared the new ball and beat Rohit Sharma with his sharp bounce many a time.

>DRS Incident Brings Rohit-Kohli Chemistry to the Fore: It was the 22nd over of the innings when Yuzvendra Chahal got a sharp turn and Shamarh Brooks tried to defend the delivery, taking an edge to keeper Rishabh Pant. The on-field umpire was not convinced and gave it a not-out. However, Chahal and Kohli were sure that Brook got an edge to it. Rohit didn’t have a clear look at it as he asked his players about it and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looked a bit confused. While Kohli told Rohit to take a DRS will full conviction. “Rohit, the ball hit the bat and the bat hit the pad. 100 per cent I heard the sound. I felt this was out," Kohli was heard saying. The DRS was called for and it fetched them the wicket.

