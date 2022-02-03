Ind Vs WI: 1st ODI To Be Pushed if More Players Test Covid-19 Positive, Says Official

Days before the first of the three one day internationals between India and West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Navdeep Saini, and Axar Patel have tested positive for Covid-19. Apart from the players, 4 members of the support staff have also contracted Coronavirus. With players and staff testing positive for Covid-19, the authorities are expected to change the date of the first ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

“For now, the series will be played as per schedule. But if more positive cases come out today or tomorrow, we can push the start by a day or two. We will be flexible about that," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

Meanwhile, all members of team India have gone into isolation. All those players, who have tested Covid-19 positive, have been shifted to the second floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Ahmedabad. At the same time, the practice session of the team which was scheduled to start from today has been cancelled.

According to the BCCI official, all the players will undergo the RT-PCR test. If the test report of some more players comes positive, there may be a change in the date of the first ODI.

Team India had reached Ahmedabad on Monday. Before the start of the practice session, players were asked to quarantine in the hotel for 3 days. The team had to start the practice from Thursday, it had to be cancelled as at least four players tested Covid-19 positive.

Mayank Agarwal has been called to the team after the Covid outbreak in the dressing room. The players who have tested positive will have to go through a week’s isolation. They can join the team only after two negative RT-PCR results.

West Indies tour of India includes 3 ODIs in Ahmedabad and 3 T20I in Eden Garden, Kolkata.

