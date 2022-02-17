IND vs WI, 1st T20I: 'His Positivity Passed Onto Me'-Suryakumar Yadav Praises Venkatesh Iyer

India has lost their way in the middle, but Suryakumar Yadav (38 off 14 balls) combined with Venkatesh Iyer as they shared a 48-run stand among each other for the fifth wicket to take India home. The Men in Blue were chasing 158 for a win which would have meant 1-0 series lead. India started off really well, before the brakes came off and they went from 94/2 to 114/5. It’s from this point on, Yadav and Iyer combined well to change the game for India.

“I think when Venkatesh Iyer came into bat, the way he came to bat, his positivity was completely different, that passed onto me," Yadav said in the post-match press conference."

“He started his innings with a boundary, I felt it was the perfect platform for both of us to finish the game."

The duo knocked off the singles and waited for the opportunity which came when Sheldon Cottrell came on to bowl the 17th over of the innings. Yadav slammed him for ten runs off last two balls, and India never really looked back from there on.

“I think it was very important for me to stay till the end and win the game for my side. I have been in these situations many times, I used to get out earlier, and then I used to feel bad. I think the situation was perfect and I just needed to raise my hand and bail the side out. It happened, very happy to be on the winning side," said the batter.

Speaking about man of the match Ravi Bishnoi, who picked up a couple of wickets on debut, Yadav said the 21-year-old backed himself and executed ‘everything really well.’

“It was a good opportunity for Bishnoi to be playing against one of the best teams in T20I cricket, he responded really well, the way he bowled and backed himself, there was dew and it was not easy for spinners to grip the ball. He executed everything really well, when he was under pressure, he came back with his best ball. I think it was a perfect debut for Ravi Bishnoi and I am very happy for him," said Suryakumar Yadav.

