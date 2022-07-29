IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma 20 Runs Away from Massive Batting Record

Rohit Sharma will have an opportunity to accomplish a few personal milestones when he takes the field against West Indies in the first T20I on Friday. The Indian captain is back after being rested for the ODIs and will lead a full-strength pack with an aim to another series victory in the Caribbean.

The first T20I against Nicholas Pooran & Co gest underway on Friday in Tarouba, Trinidad. Rohit has a great opportunity to dethrone New Zealand’s Martin Guptill from the top of the list of the highest run scorer in the T20Is. The Kiwi batter recently took over Rohit with a total of 3,399 runs while the Indian captain currently has 3379 runs to his credit. 20 more runs can take the latter back to the top.

At the same time. Rohit is 108 runs away from completing 16,000 runs in international cricket. If the Hitman notches triple figures in the opening game against the West Indies, he will become the seventh Indian to complete as many runs across formats and also the only batter with 5 T20I hundreds.

The Indian batters who have had 16000 or more international runs to their credit are - Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Rahul Dravid (24,208), Virat Kohli (23,726), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), MS Dhoni (17,266), and Virender Sehwag (17,253).

Will Pant return as an opener?

As a full-strength Indian team is set to lock horns with West Indies on Friday, it will be interesting to see if Rishabh Pant walks out to bat as the opening partner of Rohit. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was promoted top of the order in the last two T20I against England earlier this month. The duo provided good starts to the innings on both occasions while the Indian think tank is expected to continue with the same combination.

India ready for the Caribbean Challenge: Rohit Sharma

Prior to the series opener in Trinidad, Indian captain Rohit said that Team India are aware of West Indies’ capability in T20I and added that his boys are ready to go.

“It’s always nice to have some time off and get refreshed. I’m pretty excited to be back and can’t wait for the series to get started. It’s going to be an exciting one and challenging as well. We do understand the potential that the West Indies have in this particular format," Rohit said.

“They cherish playing this format and it’s going to be a challenging one for us. But at the same time, talking about our guys, everyone is looking ready to go. We’ll try and achieve something from this series because that’s always been our goal; to achieve something from every series that we play and keep moving forward," he added.

