IND vs WI, 1st T20I: 'What is That?'-Sunil Gavaskar Objects to Roston Chase's Black Tape

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar made astute observation as he spotted West Indies’ all-rounder Roston Chase wearing a black tape on his entire left hand. Although, players do paste tapes on their fingers to protect it while fielding, he questioned whether the entire palm of you left hand can be covered or not. By this time, Chase had bowled a couple of overs when Gavaskar brought it to everyone’s notice. By then it was the sixth over of the Indian innings!

Meanwhile his fellow commentator Deep Dasgupta weighed in on the issue. "An extra bit if protection. As you mentioned, the finger are alright but then there are times a type of padding. Not just a bandage, but at times there is a layer of padding to protect the soft tissues," he said.

Meanwhile his fellow commentator Deep Dasgupta weighed in on the issue. “An extra bit if protection. As you mentioned, the finger are alright but then there are times a type of padding. Not just a bandage, but at times there is a layer of padding to protect the soft tissues," he said.

“This can give you advantage when the catch comes or the ball comes. It’s become very regular. Lot of players wear it. Padding or no padding… it shouldn’t be there. Unless of course the rules have changed, in which case it’s fine. There are so many rule changes that one fails to warp his head around them," mentioned Gavaskar.

>IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma-Led India Look to Blank Windies in T20Is Too

After taking the ODI series 3-0 and making a winning start in the first T20I, a confident Indian team will be looking to make it two in a row when it goes up against the West Indies in the second T20I at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Despite missing some regular starters, India did well to win the first T20I by six wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. For West Indies, who defeated England 3-2 and then arrived in India, Friday’s match becomes a do-or-die one. Kieron Pollard and Co. will need a collective effort to square the series and register their first win on the tour, otherwise, they risk going back home empty-handed.

