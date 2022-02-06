Rohit Sharma will kickstart his captaincy tenure in the One Day Internationals with a three-match series against West Indies. Playing the first ODI on February 06, Sunday, both India and West Indies will be hoping for victory as the series plays an important role in the road to World Cup 2023.

India will be without the services of four players including Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Navdeep Saini due to Covid-19. Due to the absence of three batters, India included Mayank Agarwal and Ishan Kishan in the team. Ishan will be opening the innings for the host alongside Rohit as Mayank is under quarantine. Meanwhile, India are likely to play with only five pure batters.

West Indies, on the other hand, will have all their main players available for selection during the first One Day International. The team will be hoping for good performance from Nicholas Pooran as he was the highest run-getter in the just-concluded five-match T20I series against England.

India vs West Indies predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c)

India vs West Indies squads:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.

