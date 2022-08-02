IND vs WI 2022: 3rd T20I Will Have a Delayed Start to Ensure Players Receive Adequate Rest

The third T20I between India and West Indies will have a delayed start to give the players adequate rest after the second match of the series on Monday was pushed back due to logistical issues. The five-match series is currently locked at one-all after West Indies won the second contest by five wickets.

The third T20I will start from 9:30 PM (IST) as opposed to 8 PM (IST) on Tuesday.

The second T20I was originally scheduled start from 8 PM (IST). However, hours before the match, Cricket West Indies released a statement saying the start has been delayed by two hours (10 PM IST) because the luggage of the team members didn’t arrive on time in St Kitts from Trinidad.

Later, the contest was delayed by another hour due to logistical issues.

Eventually, it did start by 11 PM (IST) and since the 2nd and 3rd T20I are scheduled back-to-back, “the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time."

Meanwhile, according to a report, the final two T20Is of the series might have to be shifted from Florida (USA) since the cricketers of the two teams are yet to receive their Visas.

“Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue," a source in West Indies cricket was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“The initial information was that the players would be handed the US travel documents in St Kitts where the teams have arrived. But there’s a chance that the players may have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear," the source added.

The fourth T20I will be played on August 6 while the fifth and final is scheduled for Sunday.

