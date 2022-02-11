India vs West Indies 2022: KL Rahul, Axar Patel Ruled Out of T20I Series; BCCI Names Replacements

Team India dealt with a major blow after vice-captain KL Rahul and left-arm spinner Axar Patel were ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies, which gets underway on February 16 in Kolkata.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official statement on Friday to confirm the development. Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Deepak Hooda has been named as replacements. >(IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live Updates)

As per the statement, Rahul hurt his hamstring during the 2nd Windies ODI while Axar is undergoing the final stage of rehabilitation after recovering from Covid-19.

>ALSO READ | Here’s Everything You Need to Know About IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Advertisement

“Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI on 9th February 2022 while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury," the statement read.

The injury forced the management to drop Rahul from the playing XI for the 3rd ODI against West Indies on Friday in Ahmedabad and was replaced by Shikhar Dhawan. The hosts have already clinched the 3-match series and looking to affect a whitewash.

>ALSO READ | IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Chahar Cameo Help India Set 266 Target for Windies

>India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here