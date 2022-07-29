IND vs WI 2022: Rohit Sharma Sweats it Out in The Nets Ahead of 1st T20I | Watch

After thumping West Indies West Indies in a three-match ODI series, Team India will now shift their focus to T20I cricket. India will be facing West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Captain Rohit Sharma is all set to return to the squad after he was rested for the ODIs.

Ahead of the opening T20I, Rohit was spotted batting in the nets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a short clip of his training session. Rohit, in the video, can be seen playing some exquisite shots.

He also stepped out and played a couple of big shots.

“Sound on. Team India captain Rohit Sharma warming up in the nets ahead of the first West Indies vs India T20I," read the caption.

The tweet created a buzz on social media as Indian cricket fans began posting their thoughts as they eagerly await Rohit back in the playing eleven.

Here are some reactions to the viral video.

“The skipper is hitting it alright in the nets! Go well, HITMAN," wrote one user.

While another Indian cricket fan wanted Rohit to lead from the front against West Indies and play some big knocks. “It’s about time that Rohit performs as a leader and shows his true worth to Team India. We need his runs on the board," read the caption.

“Wow man just too good. Who says he is out of form? Middled all the shots," wrote another Twitter user.

Another Indian cricket follower had high expectations asking for Rohit to score three half-centuries in the five-match series against Wet Indies.

“Looking in sublime touch. That sound oh god! Five T20Is, at least three fifty-plus scores needed from captain," read the caption of the post.

This fan felt that Rohit Sharma seemed in a better touch and wrote, “Looks more settled. With all those games under his belt after Covid-19 and a short break now, it should have him in good space."

Rohit will also be determined to produce a better performance against West Indies after an average series against England. The 35-year-old played six white-ball matches against England but he could only manage one half century during the tour.

Apart from Rohit, other big names like Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are also expected to be back in the eleven.

