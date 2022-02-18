IND vs WI 2022: Why Rishabh Pant Was Happy Watching Rovman Powell 'Hitting Bullets'

West Indies batter Rovman Powell gave India a mighty scare at Eden Gardens as he showed his brutal strength during a blistering innings, hitting an unbeaten 68 off 36. Thanks to Powell and his 100-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran who also scored a half-century, West Indies came close to chasing down the target of 187 which they eventually fell short by nine runs on Friday night in Kolkata.

Powell belted four fours and smoked five powerful sixes. While India wicketkeeper and vice-captain Rishabh Pant was a little worried during Powell’s assault, he was a little happy too.

Why? Well, Powell will be playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 under the captaincy of Pant who will be hoping for more such performances from the Windies batter once the T20 league gets underway.

“He (Powell) was hitting bullets. At the back of my mind I was happy as well as Powell will be playing for Delhi Capitals," a smiling Pant said during the post-match presentation.

The contest was a memorable one for Pant as well. The Indian also hit a quickfire half-century - 52 not out off 28 - to help his team finish with what turned out to be a winning total. He struck seven fours and a six during his innings and was later chosen for the player-of-the-match award as well.

Pant said that he’s open to bat at any spot if it suits the team’s needs. “As long as the team wants me to bat anywhere, I am fine," he said.

Pant ans Venkatesh Iyer added 76 runs for the fifth wicket to help India finish on a high. “The only thing we were talking was we will play according to every ball," Pant said of the partnership.

Pant also touched upon the challenges that come with bio-bubble life. “It’s never easy playing continuously with bubbles but when I started playing, this is what I wanted to do," he said.

