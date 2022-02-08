IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Probable Playing Xis for 2nd ODI

India will hope to make it two in a row as they will battle it out against West Indies in the second One Day International of the three-match series. The game will be conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 09, Wednesday.

At present, India are leading the series by 1-0 as they secured a victory in the first match by six wickets. Playing the second ODI, the hosts will be making one change in their line-up. Vice-captain KL Rahul missed the first ODI due to personal reasons and will be making a comeback in the second match.

The opening batter Ishan Kishan can be dropped to make way for Rahul at the top. Meanwhile, the chances of Deepak Chahar making place in the playing XI are almost nill as both Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj did a commendable job in the first ODI.

West Indies, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI from the first match. Despite the loss, the team will be backing its players to level the series on Wednesday.

India vs West Indies predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder

India vs West Indies squads:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.

